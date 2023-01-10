Gov. DeSantis holding press conference in Bonita Springs

Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference alongside other state officials at 10:15 a.m. in Bonita Springs.

DeSantis will speak at Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille, located at 5370 Bonita Beach Road SW. He will be joined by Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton, Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wes Brooks and Chief Science Officer Dr. Mark Rains.

