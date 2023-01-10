Firefighter injured putting out flames in Fort Myers on Tuesday

A firefighter gets hurt while trying to put out flames on Seminole Avenue in Fort Myers on Tuesday.

The fire division chief on the scene said the first responder seems to be stable and was taken to the hospital just in case.

Firefighters rushed to the building on Seminole Ave. off Palm Beach Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. The chief told WINK News the fire started outside of the home and spread inside to the attic.

Nobody inside the home was hurt, and everyone got out on time.

They’re not sure how bad the damage is just yet.

The fire marshal told WINK News he thinks the cause of the fire was electrical.

WINK News will update this story on the firefighter’s condition when more information becomes available.