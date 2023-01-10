Fire in Lee County caused by improper disposal of smoking materials

A front door was damaged by a fire in the Pine Manor neighborhood in Fort Myers caused by improper disposal of smoking materials late Tuesday afternoon.

According to South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, thanks to a quick response from South Trail Fire Department and Iona McGregor Fire District, the fire was extinguished before it was able to spread to the rest of the home.

The fire caused only minor damage.

Smoking material must be completely put out before it is thrown away in a safe container.

You should never throw cigarette butts on the ground because they’re still hot enough to start a fire.