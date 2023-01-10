Dry and pleasant Tuesday under partly cloudy skies

High temperatures will reach the 70s under partly cloudy skies. Dry air will make our afternoon feel pleasant, especially with winds from the north and northwest at five to ten miles per hour. Boaters will have another excellent day on the water. A light chop in our bays and one to two-foot Gulf wave heights are in the forecast.

While there are no rain chances on Tuesday, isolated showers and storms will be possible on Friday. This comes ahead of a cold front that will sweep through all of South Florida. Our weekend high temperatures will drop into the 60s on the heels of this front. Additionally, Saturday and Sunday will feature less humidity and mostly sunny skies.