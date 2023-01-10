Damage from Hurricane Ian leave residents from Indian Creek RV Resort with uncertain future

A community still working to stay afloat over 100 days after Hurricane Ian is still without essentials.

The Indian Creek RV Resort was left in shambles, and nobody can stay there, so people are getting pushed out of their homes for months.

From the outside, many of the homes at Indian Creek look livable. However, once inside, you see how severely damaged they are.

Anne Garvin, who owns property at Indian Creek, is desperately searching for answers.

“Everything we’ve had was stolen,” Garvin said.

The storm seriously damaged her home at the Indian Creek RV Resort. Leaving Garvin with one point to consider, stay or leave.

“We don’t have the money to do it… We’d have to rip this completely apart. And that means we’d have to replace every single thing,” Garvin said.

So, Garvin is going to be out of Indian Creek. However, as for her neighbors who said they’ll stay, they can’t stay on the property while they work on rebuilding their homes.

Claire Maggio is pointing the finger at Indian Creek RV Park management.

“I’m in Pennsylvania right now because there’s nowhere to stay out there! No hotels, no airbnb’s, no rentals anywhere. They’ll only allow us into the park between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.,” Maggio said. “And we’re not getting help from Indian Creek and Sun Communities. They’re not giving us the help we need. Why is it taking so long? Everyone around us … has water and power. Even the Beach! So what’s the issue with us?”

Garvin invited WINK News on a quick tour of the neighborhood and her home. She said it's never easy looking at her home in ruins.

Seeing her home in this condition, Garvin explained it’s what happens when you’re not able to work on your home around the clock. It gets moldy, which worsens every day.

“Heartbreak. Sadness. Devastation,” Garvin said.

On Jan. 30, residents who are not rebuilding must turn in the title of their home or have permits to rebuild. And if not, you have 30 days from Jan. 30 to clean up everything and move it yourself. And, at that point, you’d be paying for it yourself.