Collier County man facing fentanyl trafficking charges after fleeing traffic stop

Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man they say had enough fentanyl to 4,000 people after he fled from a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office says Refugio Garcia Jr., 20, was seen speeding on Airport-Pulling Road at 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

When deputies attempted to stop Garcia Jr., they say he sped up and led them on a brief chase before crashing into a median.

The sheriff’s office says a search of Garcia Jr.’s car led to deputies finding 8.7 grams of fentanyl, enough to kill 4,350 people, cocaine, amphetamines, and more than $2,500 cash.

Garcia Jr. is facing charges of fentanyl trafficking, possession of cocaine, possession of amphetamine, fleeing and eluding, and driving without a license.