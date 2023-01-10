Collier County Commissioners repeal 60-day rent increase ordinance

The Collier County ordinance that said landlords had to provide a 60-day notice to renters if they planned to increase the rent by 5% or more has been repealed.

The board of commissioners voted Tuesday to repeal the ordinance less than a year after it was passed in October. The repeal passed 4-1.

In December, the idea to repeal the ordinance was introduced. Advocates for the ordinance argued that the county had not given the measure enough time to work.

In December, Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro said that the Fair Notice to Tenants Ordinance didn’t have teeth. “The question I asked every time is, so what has been the effect?” said LoCastro in a December meeting.

With the ordinance repealed, landlords will no longer face a fine if they do not give a 60-day notice to renters when they intend to raise rents by 5% or more.