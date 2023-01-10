Casa Neri restaurant launches on Fifth Avenue South in Naples

Longtime Naples restaurateurs have opened their third dining spot on Fifth Avenue South. Casa Neri launched the week before Christmas in the former Subway sandwich shop space in downtown Naples.

“It took a year and a half to open this spot, so it’s a little jewel in the heart of Naples,” said co-owner Francesca Neri. “Casa means home and Neri is me and my brother’s last name. It’s a small restaurant. It’s like a boutique restaurant because it’s very small. It’s like our home. That’s the feeling.”

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.