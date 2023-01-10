Cape Coral rental prices and the SWFL housing crisis

A new study released on Tuesday said Cape Coral has the most overpriced rent in the country.

WINK News could have Liseth Ceja telling our audience about this report however she isn’t in Southwest Florida yet.

WINK News hired her in 2022, but she hasn’t been able to start working because of housing complications brought on by the hurricane. She found an apartment and even went so far as to put a down payment on it.

“I rented a U haul, right to move all my stuff over there. And once I got there, there was like, oh, no, unfortunately, your apartment isn’t ready due to the hurricane,” Ceja said.

“I had Plan B and C, which were two other complexes, and they were not available up until March,” Ceja said.

Ceja told WINK News the hurricane made the housing shortage worse by displacing people and displacing workers who would get them ready, and then prices went up.

“And I think for people like myself, who, you know, are moving on in their career and, you know, are going to be employed and are going to be living in the city, I think it’s something that we have to take into consideration,” Ceja said.

That apartment she came here for in Nov. was supposed to be ready on Tuesday; alas, it wasn’t. So WINK News is still waiting on Ceja to join us in Southwest Florida.

