Back to school for Lee County students after winter break

Tuesday is the first day back in school after winter break in Lee County, and not a day too soon for some parents and students.

Some kids who spoke to WINK News couldn’t wait to return to school to see their friends again, while others could have done with another week off. Students had around 2 1/2 weeks off for winter break, which is normal. The School District of Lee County did not want to take away from the break to make up for hurricane days; instead, it turned a few half-days into full days, and some other days off are now regular school days.

Many parents say that after everything they have been through this school year, this break was a relief.

“It was great to have everybody together,” said one Lee County father. “Wish we could’ve done some more, but just having everybody together and, you know, dinners, hanging out with the family… that’s what it’s all about.”

“He always loves breaks,” said Jennifer Gillen, mother of a 6th grader at Trafalgar Elementary. “I mean, you know, we were out for, what, a good three weeks with the hurricane? So, being out for another two and a half weeks… it’s always nice to be off. And I think it’s Christmas break, so we should get off. Yeah. Definitely, we needed it.”

This is the start of the second semester, so parents should keep in mind that older students could have class changes.