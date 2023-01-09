Second phase of Charlotte County Family Service Center to bring additional services

Charlotte County’s Family Service Center is a collaborative facility of government and nonprofit agencies working together to provide an integrated client service delivery system to residents. Phase two of the project broke ground in November 2022 with an expected completion date of November 2023.

The facility is on a 6-acre campus in the heart of Parkside, a low-income community in Port Charlotte. The first phase has been open for a year, offering services from agencies such as Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, Valerie’s House, United Way and Charlotte County Human Services.

Phase two will be the permanent location for the Boys and Girls Club, which is currently utilizing the first building for the 125 kids who participate daily. It will also have four large conference rooms, a washer and dryer and five breakout rooms for the organization, with one of the rooms dedicated to its teenagers.

