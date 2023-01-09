Rafael Ramirez sought by Crime Stoppers for sexual relationship with 15-year-old girl

A man is on the run accused of having a sexual relationship with a young teenager who Crime Stoppers said he hired at a Cape Coral restaurant.

When the 15-year-old girl’s parents found out, they immediately told law enforcement about the situation.

Crime Stoppers said Rafael Ramirez, 36, hired the girl at the restaurant they worked at. They wouldn’t release which restaurant it was because the restaurant didn’t know about the relations between the two.

But they said he was engaging in ongoing sexual relations with the underage girl for an extended period.

Trish Troutte with Crime Stoppers told WINK News she believes Ramirez is most likely couch-hopping with friends. Or possibly Ramirez is unofficially working in another restaurant.

“There’s no excuse in the world for what he did and continued to do,” Troutte said. “Knowing that she was a young girl and he’s a grown man, you know, and he’s gonna have to face a judge. He’s gonna have to face some serious questions and time behind bars for what he’s done.”

Troutte told WINK News that Ramirez has plenty of experience in restaurants local to the Cape Coral area. She hopes putting him on the Crime Stoppers list will help catch him.

If you know anything about where Ramirez may be, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You can do so anonymously, and there will be a cash reward for his arrest.

Click here to submit a tip online.