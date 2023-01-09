North Fort Myers remains identified as Travis Finch

Remains found in Dec. located in North Fort Myers have been identified as Travis Finch.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the remains belong to Travis Finch, who was missing since 2021.

On Dec. 9, 2022, investigators found remains off Golden Road, just steps from where Travis was last seen.

Kaitlyn, Travis’s sister, believed the remains belong to her brother when they were originally found.

Kaitlyn said the sheriff’s office asked her for DNA samples. Subsequently, the family’s mother submitted several samples hoping to get a match.

Even though Kaitlyn and Travis were not close while growing up, Kaitlyn unequivocally loved her brother.

What was once merely a glimmer of hope for Kaitlyn is now official after the remains were identified. And the closure and solace that Kaitlyn and the rest of the family have been searching for since Finch’s disappearance are theirs.