North Fort Myers remains identified as Travis Finch

Writer:Paul Dolan
Published: January 9, 2023 6:53 PM EST
Travis Fitch. CREDIT: WINK News
NORTH FORT MYERS

Remains found in Dec. located in North Fort Myers have been identified as Travis Finch.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the remains belong to Travis Finch, who was missing since 2021.

On Dec. 9, 2022, investigators found remains off Golden Road, just steps from where Travis was last seen.

The area Travis Fitch was last seen in North Fort Myers. CREDIT: WINK News

Kaitlyn, Travis’s sister, believed the remains belong to her brother when they were originally found.

Kaitlyn said the sheriff’s office asked her for DNA samples. Subsequently, the family’s mother submitted several samples hoping to get a match.

Even though Kaitlyn and Travis were not close while growing up, Kaitlyn unequivocally loved her brother.

What was once merely a glimmer of hope for Kaitlyn is now official after the remains were identified. And the closure and solace that Kaitlyn and the rest of the family have been searching for since Finch’s disappearance are theirs.

Copyright 2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: First. Fair. Everywhere.

Copyright ©2023 WINK Digital Media