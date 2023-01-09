Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s

High temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Our humidity will remain low, making things feel pleasant in the afternoon. Boaters can expect a great forecast on the water. One to two-foot Gulf wave heights and a light chop in our bays is expected.

High temperatures will remain above average until the end of this week. That is when another cold front is expected to push through the region before the weekend. It may additionally bring isolated showers and storms to us on Friday.