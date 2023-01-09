Matt Little wakes up from coma on his birthday

A FEMA subcontractor who was injured on the job and spent time in a coma is now awake.

Matt Little woke up just in time for his 40th birthday. The community was asked to surprise him with birthday cards.

Little was on a Cape Coral roof on New Year’s Eve when he slipped and fell.

Little’s family feared he would not be able to celebrate his birthday after suffering very significant injuries. Instead, it’s a birthday miracle, Little’s sister Lacey Rogers told WINK News.

Little is breathing on his own and reading birthday cards sent to him by WINK News viewers.

All Rogers wanted was some birthday cards and prayers for her brother, but she got a lot more than that.

Each of the birthday cards Rogers got represents a prayer that God answered. Rogers asked WINK News viewers to send her brother birthday cards to honor his 40th birthday.

Little was unconscious for ten days and wasn’t even able to breathe on his own.

“They decided the best plan of care would go ahead and put a temporary trach in so that he wouldn’t have that intubation tube down his throat because that’s pretty irritating,” Rogers said.

Hopeful, Rogers prayed her brother would wake up on Monday morning, the morning of his birthday. Instead, Little woke up Monday afternoon. Rogers said she was hopeful he would read the dozens of birthday cards on his birthday, and he did.

“We really… we believe in Jesus. And through him, all things are possible,” Rogers said.

A birthday miracle that Little and Rogers will never forget.

Little does have a long way to go until he’s fully recovered from his injuries. He broke a rib and suffered several fractures on his head and face.

But Rogers told WINK News when he does recover, he plans to get back to helping people.