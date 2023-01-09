Lakes Regional Park reopens in Lee County

Lee County Parks & Recreation announced Monday morning that Lakes Regional Park has officially reopened.

The park at 7330 Gladiolus Drive will be open daily from 7 a.m. to dusk after having remained closed since Hurricane Ian. In addition, the Railroad Museum of South Florida, Wheel Fun Rentals at Lakes Regional Park and the Lakes Park Farmers Market will be open and operating this week. Some park amenities, such as the water features and splash pads, will remain closed.

Visit the Lee County Parks & Rec website for more information.