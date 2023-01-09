Fort Myers police identify man found in Caloosahatchee off Edwards Dr

The Fort Myers Police Department has identified the body of a man who was found in the Caloosahatchee River off Edwards Drive on December 23.

Police say the man has been identified as 42-year-old Jeromy Lynde Hartman of Lehigh Acres.

Hartman was found face down in the water with his legs stuck on a pile of rocks near the east side of the Caloosahatchee Bridge. Police say the man’s phone was found on the river’s bank near where his body was found.

Police say they could not tell the cause of death on the scene. According to their report, the medical examiner took over. They have not released a cause of death.