Fort Myers K-9 sniffs out drugs in vehicle with 3 suspects

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: January 9, 2023 3:09 PM EST
Officer Hink and K-9 Bane. Credit: Fort Myers Police Department
FORT MYERS

On Sunday, Fort Myers K-9 Bane led officers to three suspects found with narcotics and weapons in a vehicle.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, 33-year-old Adarius Williams, 31-year-old Javaris Dean and 32-year-old Patrick Peterson were arrested after officers pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of Knight Street and Lemon Street for a traffic infraction. Bane conducted a free-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics inside. Officers say they searched the vehicle and located a small bag of cocaine near the front passenger seat.

More cocaine was located inside the vehicle, along with a firearm in the center console area. Due to the narcotics, the occupants were searched.

Adarius Williams, Javaris Dean and Patrick Peterson. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Williams had a firearm tucked into his front waistband and was placed under arrest, facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Dean tried to conceal a firearm in the back of his pants, which was located when he was searched. He was arrested, facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine.

Additional factors during the incident led officers to believe the firearm inside the vehicle belonged to Peterson, who also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

