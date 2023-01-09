CPAP machine taken during burglary in North Fort Myers

Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office went to a burglary in progress on Crescent Lake Drive in North Fort Myers on Monday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, security cameras alerted the homeowner somebody was inside her carport.

The video shows the suspect, John Gould, 45, removing a CPAP machine and a utility knife.

Deputies found Gould at a nearby gas station with the same items.

Gould previously served time for burglary in 2012.

“This smoking bandit was caught stealing a CPAP Machine; lucky for him, my deputies have prepared a smoke-free room for him at the Marceno Motel,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Gould is in custody and faces charges, including occupied burglary and grand theft.