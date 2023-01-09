Collier County man sentenced to life in prison for child molestation

A Collier County man was sentenced to life in prison Monday morning for child molestation.

Yormis Perez Gonzalez, 36, was sentenced to life for the charge of lewd or lascivious molestation by a person 18 years of age or older, victim less than 12 years of age. He was found guilty in November 2022 following a jury trial in Collier County.

In February 2020, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office investigated after being contacted by a person who saw a young child exhibit unusual behaviors. This alerted an adult to possible abuse. Their investigation determined Gonzalez had molested the child, and he was arrested.