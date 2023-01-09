Arcadia police arrest 6th grader at DeSoto Middle for school threat

Authorities have arrested a 6th-grade student who they say made a handwritten threat of violence against a DeSoto County school.

The threat happened at DeSoto Middle School on Friday.

“The School District of DeSoto County reports all threats to Law Enforcement and would like to thank the Arcadia Police Department for their hard work to keep our staff and students safe,” the school posted to Facebook.

The student, who was not named, has been charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury, according to the police department.

The Arcadia Police Department is dedicated to keeping our children safe.

“If you or your child has any information regarding any crime that is occurring within our schools please contact our office at 863-993-4660, and remember you can remain anonymous,” the police department said.