2 people from Fort Myers Beach still missing after Hurricane Ian

It has been more than 100 days since Hurricane Ian devastated Fort Myers Beach and much of Southwest Florida. Most of the missing people have been found, but two remain unknown.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says 72-year-old James Hurst and 82-year-old Ivonka Knes remain missing after the storm. The sheriff’s office says both were residents of Fort Myers Beach.

After the storm, deputies responded to 4,866 well-being checks. Initially, the sheriff’s office was looking for three missing people, but the third missing person was found dead.