Sunny Sunday Ahead

The Weather Authority expects a beautiful Sunday with lots of sun and highs near 80 degrees.

Sunday will start cool with temperatures in the 50s.

By the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Dry air dominating the region means lots of sun and no chance of rain today.

Looking ahead to the workweek, it looks nice and dry to start with highs in the 70s. A cold front will move through the area on Friday. Ahead of it, showers will push across the area. Behind it, much cooler and drier are moves in for next weekend. Highs will fall into the 60s, and at night we could see lows into the 40s and 50s.