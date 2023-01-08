Last day to put storm debris on the curb is Sunday in Collier County

Sunday is the last day for people to put their debris on the curb, but they can also drop it off at one of the recycling drop-off centers.

You should also note that all drop-off sites are for residents only, so no contractors or businesses are allowed to use them.

Imagine filling up concrete mixers 90,000 times with storm debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. That’s exactly how much debris Collier County has picked up since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Sept.

Some of the locations to drop off debris include the Marco Island Recycling Drop-Off Center, the Naples Airport Recycling Drop-Off Center, the Tim Nance Collier County Reducing Center, and the Immokalee Transfer Station.

Storm-related debris includes any that poses a threat to the life, safety, and health of the public, including vegetative waste blown around by the storm.

Also, it includes any plumbing, wood, fencing, flooring, furniture, carpet, or wallboard that had to be removed from the home due to flooding or other damage.

Storm-related yard waste must be kept separate from other items placed out for collection.

Any storm debris already placed on the curb will continue to be collected.

Below are the drop-off sites open from Monday to Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Marco Island Recycling Drop-Off Center, 990 Chalmer Drive, Marco Island • Naples Airport Recycling Drop-Off Center, 2640 Corporate Flight Rd, Naples • Tim Nance Collier County Recycling Center, 825 39th Avenue NE , Naples (near the Fairgrounds)

• Immokalee Transfer Station at 700 Stockade Road , Immokalee

• North Collier Recycling Center is open, however, is not a vegetative drop-off site. 9950 Goodlette-Frank Rd N. Naples, FL 34109

