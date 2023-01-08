Identifying a robbery suspect in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS
SWFL Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a person of interest related to a robbery at a Dollar General on New York Drive in Fort Myers.
According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, the male suspect was seen wearing a mostly black, multicolored Nike shirt with dark pants and dark shoes.
Also, the suspect may drive a red minivan shown below.
If you can identify the suspect, or have any information about the suspect or crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780 TIPS or submit a tip on their P3 Tips mobile app.
