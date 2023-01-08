Curfew and parking changes to Fort Myers Beach Monday

Starting Monday some changes to the curfew and parking are coming to Fort Myers Beach.

People will have to pay for parking at the beach again because fees are going to be reinstated for the first time since Hurricane Ian.

The parking fee will be $5.00 per hour but the curfew hours will be shortened to midnight until 6 a.m.

Additionally, the town permitting desk will expand their hours in an attempt to better serve property owners as they rebuild after the storm.

WINK News spoke with Jeff Newton, a Fort Myers Beach regular, in the downtown district about the changes on Sunday.

“Of course, free parking. So he’s wonderful, right. But I also understand that the the city has got to make, they’ve got to make money too. Now, everybody’s got to remember that,” Newton said.

Also, the two hour time limit tha’s been placed since Hurricane Ian will be removed.