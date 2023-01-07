LEE COUNTY
There is a precautionary boil water notice in Lee County on Saturday.
According to the City of Fort Myers, the boil water notice in the McGregor Reserve Area is still in effect.
The City of Fort Myers expects the boil water notice to be “rescinded soon”.
Click here for the exact addresses that are impacted by the precautionary boil water notice.
Copyright 2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.