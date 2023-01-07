Gorgeous Weekend Ahead

The Weather Authority expects a beautiful Saturday with lots of sun and highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday will start chilly with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

By the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s. Dry air dominating the region means lots of sun and no chance of rain over the weekend.

Looking ahead to the workweek, it looks nice and dry to start with highs in the 70s. A cold front will move through the area on Friday. Ahead of it, showers will push across the area. Behind it, much cooler and drier are moves in for next weekend. Highs will fall into the 60s, and at night we could see lows into the 40s and 50s.