Tim Aten Knows: 75 restaurants launch in Naples area in 2022

More than 75 new dining spots opened for business in 2022 in Collier County, including more than 30 restaurants in North Naples.

North Naples

Some of the hottest new places in the area launched in North Naples within the last year. The 239 Naples, which draws attention to its local food sources, opened in May at Mercato. Food and Thought 2, an all-organic restaurant, took over the former Founders Bistro site last summer in Fountain Park off Airport-Pulling Road.

Phelan Family Brands launched a new brand, Two Fillets, in Naples Park last March after it relocated Deep Lagoon Seafood a couple of miles south. Nearby in The Pavilion shopping center, Irish Times Bar & Grill opened in December.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.