Suspect wanted for theft of lawnmower from Lehigh Acres furniture store

Lee County deputies are looking for a man suspected of stealing a lawnmower from a store in Lehigh Acres.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a man seen in security footage stole a Troy Bilt Zero Turn mower from the Badcock Home Furniture at 4110 Lee Blvd. on Monday. If you can identify the man in the picture, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.