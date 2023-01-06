Naked man arrested outside a Port Charlotte daycare

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say was naked and performing lewd acts outside a daycare on Thursday.

Deputies say Derrick Nelson, 44, was seen by staff at the daycare walking around outside while he was completely naked. The staff told deputies they saw Nelson masturbating and said he tried entering the building but was stopped by a locked door.

Nelson was found by deputies in a camper trailer on the daycare’s property. They say he was still naked when he exited the camper.

Deputies found Nelson’s clothes, as well as THC they believe belonged to him, inside the trailer. They say he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics during his arrest.

Nelson is facing charges of exposure of sexual organs, possession of a controlled substance, burglary, and criminal mischief.