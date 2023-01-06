Low humidity, cooler temperatures return Friday

Behind a cold front that moved through Thursday night, Friday will become a beautiful day for weather. Look for low humidity and seasonal highs in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine.

With a clear sky set to persist overnight, conditions for cooling will be optimal, with lows set to bottom out in the 40s for our north and inland areas and low 50s along the coast.

Dry, pleasant conditions persist through the entire weekend, with lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

Another front may move through sometime in the Tuesday to Wednesday time frame of next week, which may bring us the return of some rain.