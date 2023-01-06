Habitat for Humanity seeks to increase income cap for Kaicasa neighborhood

Author: SAMANTHA ROESLER, GULFSHORE BUSINESS
Published: January 6, 2023 1:06 PM EST

Habitat for Humanity of Collier County has been providing access to affordable homeownership for about 45 years, serving a total of around 2,500 families. The nonprofit prides itself on having 13 active subdivision associations serving those who make less than 80% of the county’s average median income, which is $100,00 for a family of four.

Due to inflationary construction costs and the need for more diverse housing, Habitat of Collier seeks to provide housing for those making more than the 80% income cap.

Last week, the nonprofit hosted a wall-raising ceremony for Kaicasa, a neighborhood planned for 281 affordable homes on a 100-acre parcel in Immokalee on the north side of State Road 29 and directly east of Farm Worker Village.

