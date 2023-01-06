Connecticut man wanted in vehicular manslaughter case arrested on Marco Island

A Connecticut man wanted for vehicular manslaughter was arrested after authorities tracked him down in Marco Island.

Michael Matthew Talbot, 24, of Greenwich, Conn., was arrested while he played bingo with family members at San Marco Catholic Church on Thursday night.

Deputies from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Warrants Bureau received information that the Stamford Police Department wanted Talbot on a warrant charging him with two counts of vehicular manslaughter, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken into custody without incident and will be extradited to Connecticut where he will be held on a $1 million bond.