Cape Coral church to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

Leaving their denomination behind, Grace Church in Cape Coral decided to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church.

Grace Church’s lead pastor told WINK News, in a statement, there are seasons in life that require necessary endings.

The full statement can be seen below.

“The United Methodist Church is sadly splintering across the world due to deep disagreements over a variety of issues. Our shared covenants are being increasingly ignored and violated. This systemic dysfunction has forced leaders of over 2,000 churches in recent months in the United States alone to disaffiliate from the denomination. The leadership of Grace Church has come to the conclusion that in order to remain a vital church for the community and continue our mission to make more and maturing disciples of Jesus, it is time to distance ourselves from the United Methodist denomination. There are seasons in life that require necessary endings. This is appears to be one of those times. While this decision is being made and in the days to come, we are committed to continuing to love all the people of Southwest Florida, including those in the LGBTQ community and their allies, with the extravagant grace of God we have received and freely offer in Jesus’ name,” Wes Olds the Lead Pastor said.

Grace Church isn’t alone in its decision to break away from the United Methodist Church, given more than 2,000 have done so.

“The culture of our conference these days distracts us from our primary mission to make more and muttering disciples. In short, for us to remain the church that we are and dream to be. We need to chart a different course,” Pastor Jorge Acevedo of Grace Church said.

In the video, Acevedo emphasized that LGBTQ people are welcome in the church.

Although, Grace Church’s break-away is not official yet.

Church members will have the opportunity to make it official, with a two-thirds majority vote, at the next church conference on Feb. 5.