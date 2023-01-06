2 years since Jan. 6 Capitol riot sent shockwaves all the way to SWFL

Two years have gone by since Americans watched in shock as thousands of rioters, including some from Southwest Florida, rushed the Capitol, breaching it for the first time ever.

From at least five people killed to crowds calling for the hanging of then-Vice President Mike Pence, it was a sad and tumultuous day in American history. The angry mob clashed with police, climbed walls and broke windows. This all happened shortly after former President Donald Trump held a rally down the street from the Capitol, making unfounded claims of election fraud.

“We will never give up, we will never concede,” Trump said. “It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved. We will not take it anymore, and that’s what this is all about. And, to use a favorite term that all of you people really came up with, we will stop the steal.”

Shortly after that speech, the crowd marched down to the Capitol while Congress was in session to count the electoral college vote confirming the 2020 election for President Joe Biden. Police put the area on lockdown, and lawmakers were escorted from the Senate floor.

Since then, investigations and arrests have involved people and properties in Florida. In August, the FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach as part of an investigation into his handling of White House documents.

Most recently, Sandra Garza, the fiancee of an officer who died after responding to the Jan. 6 riots, has taken legal action against Trump. She has now filed a lawsuit holding him responsible for the officer’s death. Garza is seeking $10 million.

The Jan. 6 committee issued a final report last week: “The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump.” It recommended that the U.S. Justice Department pursue criminal charges against him.

East Naples man Christopher Worrell is accused of storming the Capitol. He is expected to go on trial in February.

On Friday, President Joe Biden plans to honor 12 election officials and police at the White House with the Presidential Citizens Medal for performing exemplary deeds of service for their country or fellow citizens during the events of Jan. 6.