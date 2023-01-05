Woman facing charges after arrest in North Fort Myers with gun, meth

Deputies arrested a woman biking through North Fort Myers early Saturday morning after finding meth, pipes, syringes and a gun in her purse.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on patrol in North Fort Myers tried to pull over Heather Jenkins, 30, for operating a bicycle without any lights. Jenkins attempted to run from deputies, hiding behind a parked car in a driveway.

Deputies quickly caught up with Jenkins. Once she was detained, deputies located a loaded .22 caliber pistol in her purse along with 23 additional rounds of ammunition. Her purse also contained 1.6 grams of methamphetamine along with glass pipes and syringes.

Jenkins is a registered felon out of Michigan and was arrested. She faces multiple weapons and drug charges.