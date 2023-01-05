Suspect detained after carjacking in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS
Fort Myers police have a suspect detained after a carjacking in Fort Myers.
The Fort Myers Police Department detained the suspect at the AutoZone located at 3743 Palm Beach Blvd. No details have yet been released about the suspect, the victim, or the location of the carjacking.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
