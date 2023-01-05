One week remains for Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for FEMA aid

If you were impacted by Hurricane Ian and haven’t applied for federal assistance, you are running out of time to do so.

Homeowners and renters in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Lee, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Brevard, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, or Volusia counties who have loss and damage caused by Hurricane Ian have only one week left to apply for federal disaster assistance.

The deadline to apply for disaster assistance from FEMA is January 12.

There are several ways to register:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The Helpline is available daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov (also in Spanish).

Download the FEMA mobile app for smartphones.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). Several DRCs are operating throughout Florida’s disaster-damaged counties. To find one close to you, go online to: DRC Locator or floridadisaster.org, or text DRC along with your zip code to 43362.

Applicants who wish to apply for disaster assistance should have the following information ready for their registration: Social Security number; pre-disaster address of the primary residence; the name of all occupants of the pre-disaster household, types of insurance coverage; current telephone number and mailing address; and bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of financial assistance, if eligible.

Applicants should also keep their contact information updated with FEMA as the agency may need to call to schedule a home inspection or get additional information.