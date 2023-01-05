Man accused of reckless driving, running away from Cape Coral police

On Wednesday, a man was arrested and found with narcotics in his vehicle after Cape Coral police say he drove and then ran away from officers attempting to pull him over for reckless driving.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, an officer tried to pull over a red Mitsubishi driven by handy Granda, 36, for a traffic infraction in the 1600 block of Santa Barbara Boulevard North. Granda had been driving recklessly, swerving around vehicles, following other vehicles too closely and stopping in the middle of the roadway.

When the officer turned on his lights, signaling Granda to pull over, the Mitsubishi veered into a neighborhood and drove through a vacant lot to avoid the traffic stop. CCPD patrolled the neighborhood and was able to find the vehicle parked nearby. Granda saw the police and ran away. They chased him into a nearby construction site, where he was found trying to hide behind an air-conditioning unit. Granda was quickly detained.

Granda, currently on inmate release status for a prior burglary offense, was found to have a license suspended five times. Narcotics were found on Granda’s and in his vehicle. He was transported to the Lee County Jail.

Granda was charged with the following: