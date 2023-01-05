LeeTran Ultra Bus service continues to expand service area

Since early last year, LeeTran has provided a new way to take public transportation through an Uber-esque service that is quickly gaining popularity in Lee County. Since its launch in Bonita Springs, Ultra On-Demand Transit continues to expand its radius.

Starting with just two Ultra buses with a service area of downtown Bonita Springs south to Lovers Key State Park, the city signed a deal for an extra bus in April 2022. At the last city council meeting, the city voted in favor of adding an additional bus and expanding the service area north of Terry Street, between U.S. 41 and Interstate 75, to the city limit.

