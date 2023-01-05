Isles of Capri man arrested, accused of shooting 1 on Christmas Eve

A 49-year-old Collier County man was arrested on Thursday in connection to a shooting that injured one on Christmas Eve.

Michael Karp faces two charges of aggravated assault after an argument turned into a fight in the Isles of Capri community of Collier County.

According to an arrest report, Karp became angry after a man, who was helping someone change their oil, asked him to move his car so he could back out.

The two argued and Karp is accused of shooting the victim in the leg.

A friend of the victim drove him to the hospital, but not before Karp pointed a gun at her too.

She told a Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputy that she was afraid for her life.

Karp was arrested on Thursday during a traffic stop at the intersection of Tamiami Trail East and Collier Boulevard.