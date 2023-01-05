Fort Myers murder suspect arrested in Louisiana

The Fort Myers Police Department says the man wanted for shooting and killing someone outside a restaurant in November has been arrested in Louisiana.

Police say Hector Edgardo Perdomo, 24, was arrested in Slidell, Louisiana, by the United States Marshals Service on Thursday.

Perdomo is accused of shooting and killing Alfredo Aragon Arvea on November 13 in the El Patron Mexican Restaurant and Bar parking lot. A second person was also shot but survived.

FMPD says their investigation led them to Kenner, Louisiana, where Perdomo has an outstanding felony arrest warrant for second-degree battery and aggravated assault that was issued on August 20, 2022.

Police say Perdomo is facing charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault with a firearm.