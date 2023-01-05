Deputies seek person of interest in North Fort Myers catalytic converter theft

Deputies are looking for a person of interest in a North Fort Myers catalytic converter theft from December.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the person of interest is connected to a catalytic converter theft that occurred on North Cleveland Ave on Dec. 21. Based on security camera images, the subject is a man driving a Budget box truck with a missing passenger mirror.

If you can identify the person or if you locate the truck, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip online at or on the P3 Tips mobile app.