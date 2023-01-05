Cold front moves through Southwest Florida starting Thursday

A cold front will move through Southwest Florida late Thursday, bringing a line of rain ahead of it.
Rain chances will increase in the afternoon, with the highest chances located north of the Caloosahatchee River, then decreasing farther to the south; the line will weaken as it moves southward.
Rainfall totals will be less than a quarter of an inch.
Behind the front, we’ll get to enjoy a drop in humidity and a cooldown. Highs will drop back into the 70s on Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will also be much cooler, with a chilly start in the 40s and low 50s expected for Saturday morning.
Copyright 2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.