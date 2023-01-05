Cold front moves through Southwest Florida starting Thursday

A cold front will move through Southwest Florida late Thursday, bringing a line of rain ahead of it.

Rain chances will increase in the afternoon, with the highest chances located north of the Caloosahatchee River, then decreasing farther to the south; the line will weaken as it moves southward.

Rainfall totals will be less than a quarter of an inch.

Behind the front, we’ll get to enjoy a drop in humidity and a cooldown. Highs will drop back into the 70s on Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will also be much cooler, with a chilly start in the 40s and low 50s expected for Saturday morning.