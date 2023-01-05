Biden announces policy to curb illegal border crossings, create path for legal entry

President Joe Biden has announced a new plan to curb illegal border crossings. Just weeks ago, the Supreme Court decided to extend the COVID-19 Title 42 policy. It is an expansion of a policy the president rolled out in the fall for Venezuelan asylum seekers.

Now, the US will accept 30,000 people a month from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua, but there is a catch.

Images of migrants crossing creeks, sleeping on sidewalks, and standing in the cold are all over the news.

“Recently, we had a story of someone from Venezuela, who, you know, had left her country because of the obvious conditions over there,” said Daniel Funes, owner of Funes Law Group.

Immigration attorney Funes hears these stories daily. He told WINK News about a woman who crossed a Central American jungle and through the desert just to get to the border. Her dream and hope for a better life were dashed by border patrol.

“She was bounced away, you know, this is because Title 42,” said Funes.

“In fact, the previous administration used the rule called Title 42. To deal with the pandemic, rapidly to rapidly expel people who crossed the border,” said President Biden.

Biden made it clear on Thursday that he doesn’t like Title 42.

It’s the law. So, for now, his administration will immediately turn away Cubans, Haitians, Venezuelans, and Nicaraguans who unlawfully cross the southern border.

If they want to come legally, they can. They can download an app to schedule an appointment at a port of entry and make an asylum claim or find a sponsor to get them to the border and undergo a rigorous background check.

Funes said the problem with every policy change is getting the word out to migrants. “We have to be continuously educating ourselves with the processes, eligibility criteria. And it’s not always easy even for us to find the resources. It’s very difficult to keep up with the changes.”

If anyone tries to cross without approval, they will be returned to Mexico and will be unable to try to come into the US again.

Democrats and Republicans are responding predictably to Biden’s announcement.

WINK News asked the chairman of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee, Michael Thompson, for his reaction to the president’s plan. He said the only answer is to close the borders. Democrats would never go along with that.

“They created this problem, you know, and it’s gotten to the point where it’s absolutely outrageous,” said Thompson.

“The Republicans need to stop using the word crisis at the border as a political game for political game, and start working with Democrats to fix the system,” said Jane Schlechtweg, chairwoman of the Collier County Democratic Executive Committee.

President Biden announced Thursday his new plan to accept 30,000 migrants a month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, but they must come here legally.

“Do not, do not just show up at the border. Stay where you are and apply legally from there,” said Biden.

Anyone who tries to get here unlawfully, “They’ll be returned back to Mexico, and will not be eligible for this program after that,” Biden said.

Reaction to the plan is split along party lines.

“America’s a nation of immigrants, and we need immigrants to come and work in our communities, I mean, especially here in Florida,” Schlechtweg said.

“If all these people want to continuously come into our country, I think it’s absolutely a must that we spread it out and send these people everywhere instead of just keeping them down here in the south,” said Thompson.

Political Scientist Carol Weissert called the Biden plan a bandaid. “It’s going to be a stopgap measure until somehow or other the Republicans and Democrats learn to work together on this.”

The president blamed Republicans in congress for that. He said the border crisis would be over if congress enacts and funds his comprehensive immigration plan.

In the meantime, he said the new policy would make things “better,” but it’s hardly a solution.