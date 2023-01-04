Wednesday brings sunshine, clouds, a few stray showers

High temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s under partly cloudy skies. Dew points in the 70s will make conditions feel muggy in the afternoon. Additionally, this high humidity will create areas of dense patchy fog in the morning. This will disappear in the late morning.

Boaters can expect a forecast similar to Tuesday. One- to 3-foot Gulf wave heights and a light chop in our bays are expected.

Stray showers will return to Wednesday’s forecast. These low-end rain chances are expected to persist throughout the day and decrease after dark. Most of Southwest Florida will remain completely dry. These will be short-lived and not severe. An approaching cold front will bring better rain chances to the region on Thursday.