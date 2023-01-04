Tips on how to work on your finances in the new year

One in three Americans’ new year’s resolutions are money, according to personal finance website WalletHub.

But almost all of them won’t stick to those resolutions by the end of the month.

It’s time to figure out ways to not drop the ball on your financial goals this year.

Start by looking at what happened in 2022 and see if you can make any improvements.

Financial expert Jeanette Bajalia recommends negotiating better rates with companies you already deal with.

“Look at your auto insurance. See if you can shop it around and save money, look at your homeowners. Start saving money annually,” said Bajalia, with Petros Financial Group.

Next, plan a 5-minute money check-in.

“Look at not only your credit card statements, and your debit card statements. See what you could scale out,” Bajalia said.

It will make you more aware of your daily expenses and purchases.

Experts also say to be sure to pay yourself first.

Set up a savings plans and make sure each time you get paid, money automatically goes into your 401K or other savings plan.

Be specific about your money goals.

Don’t say “I want to save more in 2023.”

Change that to, I want to save $3,000 by the summer, for example.

That way, you’ll mentally feel like you’re making headway and keep saving.

Experts recommend rewarding yourself with micro-savings goals.

Apps like Tip Yourself allow you to put money in a virtual jar whenever you finish a difficult task.