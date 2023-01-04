Rezoning approved for 43 acres on Colonial Boulevard, Winkler Avenue in Fort Myers

Fort Myers City Council approved the rezoning of 42.5 acres on 3851 and 3821 Colonial Blvd. and 3850 Winkler Ave. at a second public hearing Tuesday.

The rezoning from the commercial general zoning designation to commercial intensive allows the applicant and property owner, Hope 97 LLC, to develop an HCA Healthcare hospital on the site. The proposed hospital is expected to be a general hospital with maternity and emergency room services.

The property consists of seven vacant parcels south of Winkler Avenue, east of Veronica S. Shoemaker Boulevard, north of Colonial Boulevard and west of Umbria Lane.

