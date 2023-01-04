Precautionary boil water notice issued for McGregor Reserve community in Fort Myers

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for several streets in the McGregor Reserve community in Fort Myers.

The city says the following streets and addresses fall under the notice:

1439 to 1471 Friendship Walkway

1501 to 1710 McGregor Reserve Drive

1501 to1578 Inventors Court

1775 to 1728 Morning Glory Court

1705 to 1728 Whittling Court

1410 to 1455 Thistledown Way

1435 to 1443 Larkspur Drive

The city says the boil notice is due to an issue with a six-inch valve that allowed the pressure in the system to drop below the required levels.

The boil notice will remain in effect until the city can get test results from the health department deeming the water safe.