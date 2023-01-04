Precautionary boil water notice issued for McGregor Reserve community in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for several streets in the McGregor Reserve community in Fort Myers.
The city says the following streets and addresses fall under the notice:
- 1439 to 1471 Friendship Walkway
- 1501 to 1710 McGregor Reserve Drive
- 1501 to1578 Inventors Court
- 1775 to 1728 Morning Glory Court
- 1705 to 1728 Whittling Court
- 1410 to 1455 Thistledown Way
- 1435 to 1443 Larkspur Drive
The city says the boil notice is due to an issue with a six-inch valve that allowed the pressure in the system to drop below the required levels.
The boil notice will remain in effect until the city can get test results from the health department deeming the water safe.
